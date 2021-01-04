Onex Co. (ONEX.TO) (TSE:ONEX) Given New C$91.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Onex Co. (ONEX.TO) (TSE:ONEX) had its price target lifted by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from C$85.00 to C$91.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price suggests a potential upside of 24.76% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Onex Co. (ONEX.TO) from C$83.00 to C$84.00 in a report on Monday, November 16th.

Onex Co. (ONEX.TO) stock traded down C$0.12 during trading hours on Monday, reaching C$72.94. 46,928 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 246,912. The firm has a market cap of C$6.60 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.43. The company has a current ratio of 38.00, a quick ratio of 37.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$70.84 and a 200 day moving average of C$63.55. Onex Co. has a 12 month low of C$37.00 and a 12 month high of C$89.92.

Onex Corporation is a private equity firm specializing in acquisitions and platform acquisitions. The firm makes investments in buyouts, large- middle market, large-cap, mid-cap, and small-cap market and distressed companies. It also invests in recapitalization, growth capital, corporate carve-outs of subsidiaries and mission-critical supply divisions from multinational corporations, operational restructurings of undervalued businesses, and builds up.

