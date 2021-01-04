Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.89 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR) to post earnings of $0.89 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Energizer’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.03 and the lowest is $0.78. Energizer posted earnings per share of $0.85 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Energizer will report full year earnings of $3.05 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.95 to $3.22. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $3.47 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.36 to $3.64. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Energizer.

Energizer (NYSE:ENR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.22). Energizer had a positive return on equity of 42.70% and a negative net margin of 3.40%. The firm had revenue of $763.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $751.99 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.93 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis.

ENR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Energizer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, December 21st. BidaskClub lowered Energizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Energizer from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Energizer from $53.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Energizer from $53.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.00.

ENR stock traded up $0.09 on Monday, reaching $42.27. 8,371 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 748,414. Energizer has a one year low of $26.60 and a one year high of $53.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.70, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.26.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 30th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 27th. Energizer’s payout ratio is 51.95%.

Energizer declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, November 12th that permits the company to repurchase 7,500,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Energizer in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in Energizer in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in Energizer in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Energizer by 33.7% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 776 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Energizer during the 2nd quarter worth $232,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.30% of the company’s stock.

Energizer

Energizer Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes household batteries, specialty batteries, and lighting products worldwide. It offers lithium, alkaline, carbon zinc, nickel metal hydride, zinc air, and silver oxide batteries under the Energizer and Eveready brands, as well as primary, rechargeable, specialty, and hearing aid batteries.

