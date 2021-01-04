Quiztok (QTCON) Achieves Market Capitalization of $4.95 Million

Quiztok (CURRENCY:QTCON) traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on January 4th. Quiztok has a total market capitalization of $4.95 million and $1.30 million worth of Quiztok was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Quiztok has traded down 5.3% against the US dollar. One Quiztok token can now be bought for approximately $0.0139 or 0.00000044 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Quiztok alerts:

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00004680 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000945 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded down 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Quasarcoin (QAC) traded up 39.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0164 or 0.00000053 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Block-Logic (BLTG) traded down 42.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0251 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded 80.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000006 BTC.

ZeusCrowdfunding (ZEUS) traded 93% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Quiztok Token Profile

Quiztok (CRYPTO:QTCON) is a token. Its genesis date was March 21st, 2019. Quiztok’s total supply is 12,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 356,861,628 tokens. The official message board for Quiztok is post.naver.com/quiztok_kr . The official website for Quiztok is www.quiztok.com/en/index.php

Buying and Selling Quiztok

Quiztok can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quiztok directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Quiztok should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Quiztok using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Quiztok Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Quiztok and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.