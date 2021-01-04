BASIC Achieves Market Cap of $21.03 Million (BASIC)

BASIC (CURRENCY:BASIC) traded down 2.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on January 4th. One BASIC token can now be bought for approximately $0.0059 or 0.00000019 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, BASIC has traded down 22.3% against the U.S. dollar. BASIC has a total market cap of $21.03 million and approximately $1.89 million worth of BASIC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003195 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000744 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.27 or 0.00029637 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $39.62 or 0.00126631 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 42.6% against the dollar and now trades at $81.61 or 0.00260860 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $164.18 or 0.00524785 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $88.25 or 0.00282069 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.93 or 0.00018953 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.99 or 0.00051108 BTC.

About BASIC

BASIC’s total supply is 8,326,258,167 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,561,833,961 tokens. BASIC’s official website is basic.finance . The official message board for BASIC is medium.com/thebasic

Buying and Selling BASIC

BASIC can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BASIC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BASIC should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BASIC using one of the exchanges listed above.

