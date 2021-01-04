Obyte (GBYTE) 1-Day Volume Reaches $40,736.00

Obyte (CURRENCY:GBYTE) traded down 8.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on January 4th. Over the last seven days, Obyte has traded down 26.1% against the US dollar. One Obyte coin can now be bought for $19.83 or 0.00063386 BTC on major exchanges including Cryptopia, Bittrex and UPbit. Obyte has a total market cap of $14.95 million and $40,736.00 worth of Obyte was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Obyte Profile

GBYTE is a coin. Its launch date was December 25th, 2016. Obyte’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 753,681 coins. Obyte’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Obyte is obyte.org . The Reddit community for Obyte is /r/byteball and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Obyte is medium.com/byteball

Obyte Coin Trading

Obyte can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, UPbit and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Obyte directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Obyte should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Obyte using one of the exchanges listed above.

