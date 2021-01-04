Minter Network Price Hits $0.0015 on Major Exchanges (BIP)

Minter Network (CURRENCY:BIP) traded up 11.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on January 4th. One Minter Network coin can now be purchased for $0.0015 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Minter Network has traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Minter Network has a market cap of $4.71 million and $29,232.00 worth of Minter Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003195 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000744 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.27 or 0.00029637 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.62 or 0.00126631 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 42.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $81.61 or 0.00260860 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000486 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $164.18 or 0.00524785 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00006862 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $88.25 or 0.00282069 BTC.

About Minter Network

Minter Network (CRYPTO:BIP) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 31st, 2018. Minter Network’s total supply is 3,450,044,853 coins and its circulating supply is 3,244,835,286 coins. Minter Network’s official website is www.minter.network . Minter Network’s official message board is medium.com/@MinterTeam . Minter Network’s official Twitter account is @MinterTeam

Buying and Selling Minter Network

Minter Network can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Minter Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Minter Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Minter Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

