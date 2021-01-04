BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $492.89 Million

Equities research analysts expect BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT) to announce sales of $492.89 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for BWX Technologies’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $494.77 million and the lowest is $491.00 million. BWX Technologies posted sales of $501.24 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.7%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, February 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that BWX Technologies will report full-year sales of $2.06 billion for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $2.16 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.14 billion to $2.18 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow BWX Technologies.

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.12. BWX Technologies had a net margin of 13.27% and a return on equity of 61.50%. The company had revenue of $520.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $489.24 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.79 EPS. BWX Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on BWXT shares. BidaskClub downgraded shares of BWX Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Bank of America upgraded shares of BWX Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BWX Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of BWX Technologies from $74.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded BWX Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. BWX Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.17.

In other news, CFO David S. Black sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.38, for a total transaction of $55,380.00. Also, CEO Rex D. Geveden sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.30, for a total value of $171,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 92,837 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,319,560.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,000 shares of company stock worth $915,742 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BWXT. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in BWX Technologies by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 75,082 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,723,000 after purchasing an additional 6,233 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in BWX Technologies by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 94,719 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,364,000 after purchasing an additional 2,240 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in BWX Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $293,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in BWX Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in BWX Technologies by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 497,325 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,167,000 after purchasing an additional 7,769 shares during the last quarter. 83.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:BWXT traded down $0.89 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $59.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,453 shares, compared to its average volume of 552,610. BWX Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $40.40 and a fifty-two week high of $70.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $58.78 and its 200-day moving average is $56.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The firm has a market cap of $5.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.94.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 20th were given a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 19th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. BWX Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.01%.

BWX Technologies Company Profile

BWX Technologies, Inc manufactures and sells nuclear components in the United States, Canada, and internationally. Its Nuclear Operations Group segment offers nuclear components, reactors, assemblies, and fuel for the United States Department of Energy/National Nuclear Security Administration's Naval Nuclear Propulsion Program and other uses; close-tolerance equipment for nuclear applications; research reactor fuel elements for colleges, universities, and national laboratories; and components for defense applications.

