Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $282.11 Million

Analysts expect Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI) to report $282.11 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Houlihan Lokey’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $266.50 million and the highest estimate coming in at $310.00 million. Houlihan Lokey reported sales of $333.52 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 15.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, February 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Houlihan Lokey will report full-year sales of $1.08 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.04 billion to $1.13 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $1.36 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.29 billion to $1.44 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Houlihan Lokey.

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $275.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $224.80 million. Houlihan Lokey had a return on equity of 19.18% and a net margin of 18.06%. The business’s revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on HLI. BidaskClub downgraded Houlihan Lokey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. UBS Group downgraded Houlihan Lokey from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley downgraded Houlihan Lokey from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Houlihan Lokey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Houlihan Lokey in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.57.

In other Houlihan Lokey news, Chairman Irwin Gold sold 4,979 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.09, for a total transaction of $324,083.11. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 4,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $324,083.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 19,400 shares of company stock worth $1,314,464. Company insiders own 27.04% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Houlihan Lokey by 6.6% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 28,208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,666,000 after buying an additional 1,738 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Houlihan Lokey by 4.2% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $560,000 after buying an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Houlihan Lokey by 6.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,012,817 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,807,000 after buying an additional 62,482 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Houlihan Lokey by 7.1% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,104 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Houlihan Lokey by 27.2% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 34,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,941,000 after acquiring an additional 7,450 shares during the period. 65.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE HLI traded down $0.67 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $66.56. 8,010 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 421,821. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $66.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.70. The firm has a market cap of $4.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.12 and a beta of 0.66. Houlihan Lokey has a twelve month low of $42.86 and a twelve month high of $71.00.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 1st. Houlihan Lokey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.25%.

Houlihan Lokey Company Profile

Houlihan Lokey, Inc, an investment banking company, provides merger and acquisition (M&A), capital market, financial restructuring, and financial and valuation advisory services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring, and Financial Advisory Services. The Corporate Finance segment offers general financial advisory services; and advises public and private institutions on buy-side and sell-side transactions, leveraged loans, private mezzanine debt, high-yield debt, initial public offerings, follow-ons, convertibles, equity private placements, private equity, and liability management transactions, as well as financial sponsors on various transactions.

