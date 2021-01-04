Analysts Expect Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $740.09 Million

Analysts expect Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG) to announce sales of $740.09 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Zillow Group’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $751.52 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $729.00 million. Zillow Group posted sales of $943.95 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 21.6%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Zillow Group will report full year sales of $3.29 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.28 billion to $3.33 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $4.76 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.22 billion to $5.31 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Zillow Group.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The technology company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.44. Zillow Group had a negative net margin of 11.54% and a negative return on equity of 9.76%. The firm had revenue of $656.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $572.25 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.12) EPS. The company’s revenue was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ZG. Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $133.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Zillow Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $74.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $94.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Zillow Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $110.26.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ZG. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Zillow Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $300,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 2,295.5% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 527 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zillow Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $650,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 129,482 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,443,000 after acquiring an additional 13,882 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zillow Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $912,000. 25.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ZG stock traded down $1.40 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $134.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,848 shares, compared to its average volume of 828,371. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 10.08 and a quick ratio of 9.73. Zillow Group has a twelve month low of $18.65 and a twelve month high of $149.44. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $123.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $92.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -69.36 and a beta of 1.31.

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate brands on mobile and the web in the United States. It operates through three segments: Homes; Internet, Media & Technology; and Mortgages. The company's platform offers buying, selling, renting, and financing services for residential real estate. It also provides a suite of marketing software and technology solutions; and advertising services.

