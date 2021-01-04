Sernova Corp. (SVA.V) (CVE:SVA) Sets New 52-Week High at $0.73

Sernova Corp. (SVA.V) (CVE:SVA)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as C$0.73 and last traded at C$0.69, with a volume of 1240699 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.67.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$0.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.29. The company has a market capitalization of C$145.78 million and a PE ratio of -22.33. The company has a quick ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.30.

About Sernova Corp. (SVA.V) (CVE:SVA)

Sernova Corp., a clinical-stage regenerative medicine therapeutics company, focuses on the development and commercializing of its proprietary Cell Pouch System and associated technologies, including the cell pouch and systemic and/or locally immune protected therapeutic cells and tissues. Its Cell Pouch system is a medical device designed to create a vascularized tissue environment for the transplantation and engraftment of therapeutic cells or tissues for the treatment of diabetes, hemophilia, hypothyroid disease, and other severe chronic diseases.

Featured Article: Diversification in Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Sernova Corp. (SVA.V) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sernova Corp. (SVA.V) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.