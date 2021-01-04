First Cobalt Corp. (FCC.V) (CVE:FCC) Sets New 12-Month High at $0.41

Shares of First Cobalt Corp. (FCC.V) (CVE:FCC) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$0.41 and last traded at C$0.39, with a volume of 4017018 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.37.

The stock has a market cap of C$153.56 million and a P/E ratio of -1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.93, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.69. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.19 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.15.

About First Cobalt Corp. (FCC.V) (CVE:FCC)

First Cobalt Corp. acquires and explores for resource properties in the United States. Its flagship project is the Iron Creek cobalt project that covers an area of 1,698 acres located in Idaho. First Cobalt Corp. also controls silver and cobalt assets in the Canadian Cobalt Camp. The company was formerly known as Aurgent Resource Corp.

