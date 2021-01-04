Serengeti Resources Inc. (SIR.V) (CVE:SIR) Hits New 1-Year High at $0.45

Serengeti Resources Inc. (SIR.V) (CVE:SIR)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$0.45 and last traded at C$0.43, with a volume of 170100 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.39.

The company has a quick ratio of 3.78, a current ratio of 3.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market capitalization of C$47.10 million and a PE ratio of -12.58. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.28.

About Serengeti Resources Inc. (SIR.V) (CVE:SIR)

Serengeti Resources Inc acquires and explores for mineral properties in Canada. It company explores for gold, copper, and silver deposits. The company's flagship property is the Kwanika project that covers an area of 25,928 hectares located in the northern Quesnel Trough, British Columbia. It also has an option to acquire 100% interest in Top Cat project covering an area of approximately 21,600 hectares situated in central British Columbia.

