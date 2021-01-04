Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) Price Target Raised to $59.00

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) had its price objective boosted by research analysts at Barclays from $47.00 to $59.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 24.92% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also commented on TFC. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $45.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 18th. TheStreet raised shares of Truist Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $51.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Truist Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.88.

Get Truist Financial alerts:

NYSE TFC traded down $0.70 during trading on Monday, reaching $47.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 154,862 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,337,072. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.67 billion, a PE ratio of 16.06, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $47.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.24. Truist Financial has a 1-year low of $24.01 and a 1-year high of $56.68.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 15th. The insurance provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.09. Truist Financial had a net margin of 16.95% and a return on equity of 7.76%. The company had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.95 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 85.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Truist Financial will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Kimberly Moore-Wright sold 1,398 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.09, for a total value of $61,637.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Brantley J. Standridge sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.10, for a total transaction of $67,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 12,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $564,201. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,387 shares of company stock worth $342,162 in the last 90 days. 0.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in Truist Financial by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,383 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC lifted its position in Truist Financial by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 1,904 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its position in Truist Financial by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 54,992 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,092,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the period. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in Truist Financial by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 25,633 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $975,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the period. Finally, WBH Advisory Inc. lifted its position in Truist Financial by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. now owns 9,135 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.36% of the company’s stock.

Truist Financial Company Profile

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services for small and mid-size businesses, public agencies, local governments, corporations, and individuals in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings.

Read More: Straddles

Receive News & Ratings for Truist Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Truist Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.