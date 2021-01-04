$8.78 Million in Sales Expected for Seres Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRB) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Seres Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRB) will announce $8.78 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Seres Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.25 million and the highest estimate coming in at $14.10 million. Seres Therapeutics reported sales of $7.62 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.2%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Seres Therapeutics will report full year sales of $27.55 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $17.90 million to $41.50 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $160.08 million, with estimates ranging from $9.50 million to $695.80 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Seres Therapeutics.

Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $1.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.15 million. Seres Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 385.22% and a negative return on equity of 2,867.98%.

MCRB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Seres Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Seres Therapeutics from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. JMP Securities began coverage on Seres Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Chardan Capital cut Seres Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $32.50 to $27.50 in a research report on Friday, September 18th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Seres Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.07.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 32.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,021,285 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $170,463,000 after purchasing an additional 1,487,997 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 171.2% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,789,667 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $78,976,000 after purchasing an additional 1,760,867 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 919,469 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $26,030,000 after purchasing an additional 102,550 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 415,888 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,980,000 after purchasing an additional 26,421 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 120.0% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 366,409 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,744,000 after purchasing an additional 199,836 shares in the last quarter. 75.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MCRB traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $24.70. 70,394 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,158,693. The company has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a PE ratio of -20.94 and a beta of 4.14. Seres Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $2.52 and a 52-week high of $38.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $27.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 6.73 and a current ratio of 6.73.

Seres Therapeutics, Inc, a microbiome therapeutics platform company, engages in developing biological drugs that are designed to restore health by repairing the function of a dysbiotic microbiome. The company's lead product candidate is the SER-109, which is in Phase III clinical development for preventing recurrence of clostridium difficile infection (CDI).

