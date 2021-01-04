eBoost Reaches Market Cap of $169,574.93 (EBST)

eBoost (CURRENCY:EBST) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on January 4th. eBoost has a market cap of $169,574.93 and $2.00 worth of eBoost was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, eBoost has traded 25.2% lower against the dollar. One eBoost coin can currently be bought for $0.0017 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $151.71 or 0.00484313 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00004302 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0590 or 0.00000188 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00003268 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded 70% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00003051 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0893 or 0.00000285 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0690 or 0.00000220 BTC.

eBoost Profile

eBoost (CRYPTO:EBST) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 14th, 2016. eBoost’s total supply is 99,990,002 coins. The Reddit community for eBoost is /r/eboost and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . eBoost’s official Twitter account is @eBoostCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . eBoost’s official website is www.eboost.fun

eBoost Coin Trading

eBoost can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as eBoost directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire eBoost should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase eBoost using one of the exchanges listed above.

