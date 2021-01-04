TerraKRW (KRT) Trading Up 3.4% This Week

TerraKRW (CURRENCY:KRT) traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on January 4th. TerraKRW has a market cap of $64.07 million and approximately $1.57 million worth of TerraKRW was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TerraKRW coin can now be purchased for about $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, TerraKRW has traded up 3.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get TerraKRW alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003191 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000743 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.27 or 0.00029578 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $39.88 or 0.00127309 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 44.1% against the dollar and now trades at $82.15 or 0.00262256 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $163.96 or 0.00523401 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $88.19 or 0.00281515 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.92 or 0.00018898 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.01 or 0.00051116 BTC.

TerraKRW Coin Profile

TerraKRW’s total supply is 68,499,167,790 coins and its circulating supply is 68,498,438,681 coins. TerraKRW’s official Twitter account is @terra_money . TerraKRW’s official message board is medium.com/terra-money . The official website for TerraKRW is terra.money

TerraKRW Coin Trading

TerraKRW can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TerraKRW directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TerraKRW should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TerraKRW using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “KRTUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for TerraKRW Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TerraKRW and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.