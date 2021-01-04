Flit Token (FLT) Hits Market Cap of $736.63

Flit Token (CURRENCY:FLT) traded up 4.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on January 4th. One Flit Token token can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Flit Token has traded down 11.9% against the dollar. Flit Token has a market cap of $736.63 and approximately $4,730.00 worth of Flit Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $151.71 or 0.00484313 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $31,286.63 or 0.99875842 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00008918 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.27 or 0.00016819 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00004302 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 13% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.72 or 0.00018269 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 35.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00002560 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00002393 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Flit Token Token Profile

Flit Token (CRYPTO:FLT) is a PoS/PoW/PoT token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 3rd, 2014. Flit Token’s total supply is 15,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,350,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Flit Token is medium.com/@flittoken . Flit Token’s official Twitter account is @fluttercoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Flit Token’s official website is flittoken.com

Flit Token Token Trading

Flit Token can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flit Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Flit Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Flit Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

