MonaCoin (MONA) Market Capitalization Reaches $90.75 Million

MonaCoin (CURRENCY:MONA) traded down 2.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on January 4th. MonaCoin has a total market capitalization of $90.75 million and approximately $10.51 million worth of MonaCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, MonaCoin has traded 0.2% higher against the dollar. One MonaCoin coin can now be purchased for $1.38 or 0.00004408 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zcoin (XZC) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.23 or 0.00022429 BTC.

Vertcoin (VTC) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000528 BTC.

AICHAIN (AIT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Zoin (ZOI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0448 or 0.00000713 BTC.

CoinZoom (ZOOM) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0494 or 0.00000158 BTC.

MonaCoin (MONA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2RE hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 1st, 2014. MonaCoin’s total supply is 65,729,675 coins. The official website for MonaCoin is monacoin.org . The Reddit community for MonaCoin is /r/monacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . MonaCoin’s official Twitter account is @_monappy_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

MonaCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MonaCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MonaCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MonaCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

