Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate HollyFrontier Co. (NYSE:HFC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.75 Billion

Analysts forecast that HollyFrontier Co. (NYSE:HFC) will report sales of $2.75 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for HollyFrontier’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.30 billion to $3.20 billion. HollyFrontier posted sales of $4.38 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 37.2%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, February 18th.

On average, analysts expect that HollyFrontier will report full year sales of $11.02 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $10.58 billion to $11.48 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $12.85 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.12 billion to $14.00 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover HollyFrontier.

HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.13. HollyFrontier had a negative net margin of 3.34% and a positive return on equity of 0.93%. The business had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.68 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 36.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have commented on HFC shares. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of HollyFrontier from $36.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of HollyFrontier from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, December 11th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of HollyFrontier from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of HollyFrontier from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of HollyFrontier from $34.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.50.

HFC traded down $0.42 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $25.43. 31,434 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,787,131. HollyFrontier has a twelve month low of $16.81 and a twelve month high of $51.75. The company has a market cap of $4.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.60 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $25.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.36.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 23rd were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 20th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.51%. HollyFrontier’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.57%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tobam purchased a new position in HollyFrontier in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in HollyFrontier in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Price Wealth LLC purchased a new position in HollyFrontier in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in HollyFrontier by 47.5% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,845 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 594 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in HollyFrontier by 37.5% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,591 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 707 shares during the period. 75.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HollyFrontier Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refiner in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Lubricants and Specialty Products, and HEP. It primarily produces high-value light products, such as gasoline, diesel and jet fuel, and specialty lubricant products, as well as specialty and modified asphalt.

