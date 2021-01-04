$13.93 Billion in Sales Expected for HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) will report sales of $13.93 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Nine analysts have made estimates for HCA Healthcare’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $14.49 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $13.24 billion. HCA Healthcare reported sales of $13.52 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, January 26th.

On average, analysts expect that HCA Healthcare will report full year sales of $51.17 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $50.48 billion to $51.73 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $53.94 billion, with estimates ranging from $52.67 billion to $55.22 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover HCA Healthcare.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 26th. The company reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.69 by ($0.77). The business had revenue of $13.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.92 billion. HCA Healthcare had a return on equity of 2,032.72% and a net margin of 6.70%. HCA Healthcare’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.23 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on HCA. Truist lifted their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price target on HCA Healthcare from $142.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. CSFB boosted their price target on HCA Healthcare from $143.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Barclays boosted their price target on HCA Healthcare from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded HCA Healthcare from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $143.00 to $194.00 in a research note on Monday, December 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $157.60.

In other news, SVP P. Martin Paslick sold 850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.50, for a total value of $113,475.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $236,428.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Sandra L. Morgan sold 5,030 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.75, for a total value of $642,582.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $715,144.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 221,698 shares of company stock valued at $30,791,294 in the last three months. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 2.9% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $702,000 after buying an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 90.2% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 16,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,575,000 after buying an additional 7,698 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 202.0% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $563,000 after buying an additional 3,877 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 225.2% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,542,000 after buying an additional 11,005 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 13.2% in the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 8,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $796,000 after buying an additional 954 shares in the last quarter. 58.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE HCA traded down $2.80 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $161.66. 39,390 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,223,582. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.70, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.13. HCA Healthcare has a 52 week low of $58.38 and a 52 week high of $166.87. The company has a market cap of $54.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.63, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $156.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $131.89.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.2678 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.67%.

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health care services company in the United States. The company operates general, acute care hospitals that offer medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy services.

