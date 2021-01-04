Zacks: Analysts Expect Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:HST) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $240.26 Million

Analysts expect that Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:HST) will post $240.26 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Host Hotels & Resorts’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $265.44 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $223.00 million. Host Hotels & Resorts reported sales of $1.33 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 81.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Host Hotels & Resorts will report full year sales of $1.60 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.58 billion to $1.63 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $2.27 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.94 billion to $3.16 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Host Hotels & Resorts.

Host Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:HST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $198.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $231.84 million. Host Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 2.48% and a return on equity of 1.30%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 84.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.50 earnings per share.

Several analysts have recently commented on HST shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $11.50 to $17.50 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Compass Point assumed coverage on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Monday, October 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Host Hotels & Resorts currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.47.

Shares of HST stock traded down $0.44 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $14.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 331,629 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,236,915. The business has a fifty day moving average of $14.38 and a 200-day moving average of $11.97. The stock has a market cap of $10.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 121.92 and a beta of 1.20. Host Hotels & Resorts has a twelve month low of $7.86 and a twelve month high of $18.69. The company has a current ratio of 23.29, a quick ratio of 23.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

In other news, EVP Joanne G. Hamilton sold 3,091 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.84, for a total value of $45,870.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 125,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,858,710. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Brian G. Macnamara sold 17,527 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.86, for a total transaction of $225,397.22. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 85,395 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $921,000 after acquiring an additional 8,223 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 30.6% in the 3rd quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 918,168 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,907,000 after acquiring an additional 215,381 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,014,073 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,942,000 after acquiring an additional 25,951 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts by 28.2% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,631,528 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $93,135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900,063 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts by 75.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,611,386 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $82,126,000 after purchasing an additional 3,263,370 shares in the last quarter. 96.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Host Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 74 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 46,100 rooms.

