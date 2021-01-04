Ceconomy (OTCMKTS:MTTRY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Kepler Capital Markets

Ceconomy (OTCMKTS:MTTRY) was upgraded by research analysts at Kepler Capital Markets from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on MTTRY. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Ceconomy in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Ceconomy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Finally, DZ Bank restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Ceconomy in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ceconomy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

MTTRY stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $1.45. 600 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,280. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.06 and its 200-day moving average is $0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.43. Ceconomy has a 12 month low of $0.30 and a 12 month high of $1.45.

CECONOMY AG engages in the provision of online platform technology solutions to the consumer electronics industry. Its brands include MediaMarkt, Saturn, iBood, and Juke. It operates through the following geographical segments: DACH (Germany, Austria, Switzerland, Hungary), Western and Southern Europe, Eastern Europe, and Others.

