Mkango Resources Ltd. (MKA.L) (LON:MKA) Sets New 1-Year High at $19.00

Mkango Resources Ltd. (MKA.L) (LON:MKA) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 19 ($0.25) and last traded at GBX 17.77 ($0.23), with a volume of 1182480 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 17.50 ($0.23).

The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 12.09 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 7.58. The company has a quick ratio of 12.48, a current ratio of 12.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market capitalization of £23.63 million and a P/E ratio of -11.01.

About Mkango Resources Ltd. (MKA.L) (LON:MKA)

Mkango Resources Ltd., through its subsidiary, Lancaster Exploration Limited, explores for and develops rare earth elements and associated minerals in the Republic of Malawi, Africa. It explores for uranium, niobium, tantalum, zircon, nickel, cobalt, and gold ores. The company's principal project is the Songwe Hill property within the Phalombe exploration license, which covers an area of 849.1 square kilometers located in southeast Malawi.

