Invesco Asia Trust plc (IAT.L) (LON:IAT) Hits New 12-Month High at $367.00

Invesco Asia Trust plc (IAT.L) (LON:IAT) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 367 ($4.79) and last traded at GBX 348 ($4.55), with a volume of 49521 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 355.50 ($4.64).

The firm has a market cap of £232.65 million and a PE ratio of 209.12. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 343.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 305.26.

About Invesco Asia Trust plc (IAT.L) (LON:IAT)

Invesco Asia Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Invesco Fund Managers Limited. It is co-managed by INVESCO Asset Management Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of Asia and Australia. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Further Reading: Bar Chart

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Asia Trust plc (IAT.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Asia Trust plc (IAT.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.