Focus Graphite Inc. (FMS.V) (CVE:FMS) Sets New 12-Month High at $0.06

Focus Graphite Inc. (FMS.V) (CVE:FMS) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$0.06 and last traded at C$0.06, with a volume of 394759 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.06.

The company has a 50-day moving average of C$0.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.03. The stock has a market capitalization of C$22.86 million and a PE ratio of -5.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.17, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.38.

Focus Graphite Inc. (FMS.V) Company Profile (CVE:FMS)

Focus Graphite Inc, an exploration stage company, acquires, explores, and develops mineral properties in Quebec, Canada. The company explores for graphite, iron, copper, rare-earth elements, and gold deposits. Its flagship property is the 100% owned Lac Knife property that consists of 57 claims covering an area of 2,986.31 hectares located in the CÃ´te-Nord region of QuÃ©bec.

