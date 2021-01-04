Pacific Assets Trust (PAC.L) (LON:PAC) Sets New 1-Year High at $329.00

Pacific Assets Trust (PAC.L) (LON:PAC) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 329 ($4.30) and last traded at GBX 324.50 ($4.24), with a volume of 284877 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 320.50 ($4.19).

The company has a market cap of £392.51 million and a PE ratio of 14.31. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 306.69 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 276.29.

Pacific Assets Trust (PAC.L) Company Profile (LON:PAC)

Pacific Assets Trust plc is a United Kingdom-based investment trust. The Company’s investment objective is to achieve long-term capital growth through investment in selected companies in the Asia Pacific region and the Indian sub-continent, but excluding Japan, Australia and New Zealand (the Asia Pacific Region).

