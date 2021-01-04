Ventus 2 VCT Plc (VEN2.L) (LON:VEN2) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $68.00

Ventus 2 VCT Plc (VEN2.L) (LON:VEN2) reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 68 ($0.89) and last traded at GBX 68 ($0.89), with a volume of 12281 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 70.50 ($0.92).

The company has a market cap of £16.59 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.11. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 71.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 74.31.

Ventus 2 VCT Plc (VEN2.L) Company Profile (LON:VEN2)

Ventus 2 VCT plc is a venture capital trust specializing in investments in renewable energy sectors. The fund focuses particularly on independent developers, but the majority of investments will be in companies developing, constructing, and operating small and medium onshore wind farms. It also invests in companies which use other renewable energy technology such as biomass, hydro, and landfill gas.

