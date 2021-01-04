Grid+ Reaches Market Capitalization of $7.36 Million (GRID)

Grid+ (CURRENCY:GRID) traded down 1.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on January 4th. One Grid+ token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.19 or 0.00000601 BTC on exchanges. Grid+ has a market capitalization of $7.36 million and approximately $94,615.00 worth of Grid+ was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Grid+ has traded 6.4% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.35 or 0.00042771 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00006083 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0629 or 0.00000202 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003209 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $99.67 or 0.00319423 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.00 or 0.00032040 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003205 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.73 or 0.00015172 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.24 or 0.00023199 BTC.

About Grid+

GRID is a token. Its launch date was October 22nd, 2017. Grid+’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 39,236,491 tokens. Grid+’s official message board is blog.gridplus.io/?gi=a39516b31e86 . Grid+’s official website is gridplus.io . Grid+’s official Twitter account is @gridplus_energy and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Grid+

Grid+ can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grid+ directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Grid+ should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Grid+ using one of the exchanges listed above.

