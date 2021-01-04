Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.47 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE) will post $0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Haemonetics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.49 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.45. Haemonetics posted earnings of $0.94 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 50%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Haemonetics will report full year earnings of $2.45 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.35 to $2.50. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $3.51 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.30 to $3.70. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Haemonetics.

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.11. Haemonetics had a net margin of 11.76% and a return on equity of 22.85%. The company had revenue of $209.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $207.66 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.72 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have weighed in on HAE shares. TheStreet raised Haemonetics from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Haemonetics from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $98.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Raymond James increased their target price on Haemonetics from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. BidaskClub cut Haemonetics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Barrington Research upgraded shares of Haemonetics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $106.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $118.40.

NYSE HAE traded down $1.33 on Monday, hitting $117.42. 5,427 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 533,807. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $115.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $96.73. The company has a market cap of $5.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.37, a P/E/G ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Haemonetics has a 1-year low of $63.41 and a 1-year high of $126.74.

In other news, CFO William P. Mr. Burke sold 1,161 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.00, for a total transaction of $123,066.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have sold 1,442 shares of company stock valued at $152,957 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.63% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Haemonetics by 0.5% during the third quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 18,456 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,610,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Haemonetics by 7.7% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,972 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $178,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in Haemonetics by 3.6% in the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 4,299 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $375,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Haemonetics by 62.5% in the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 559 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in Haemonetics in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. 82.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Haemonetics Company Profile

Haemonetics Corporation, a healthcare company, provides hematology products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Plasma, Blood Center, and Hospital. The company offers automated plasma collection devices, related disposables, and software, including NexSys PCS and PCS2 plasmapheresis equipment and related disposables and intravenous solutions, as well as integrated information technology platforms for plasma customers to manage their donors, operations, and supply chain; and NexLynk DMS donor management system.

