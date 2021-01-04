Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.07 Billion

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) will post $1.07 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Hilton Worldwide’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.17 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $960.40 million. Hilton Worldwide reported sales of $2.37 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 54.9%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Hilton Worldwide will report full-year sales of $4.52 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.38 billion to $4.62 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $6.79 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.08 billion to $7.39 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Hilton Worldwide.

Get Hilton Worldwide alerts:

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $933.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $966.30 million. Hilton Worldwide had a negative net margin of 5.46% and a negative return on equity of 34.02%. Hilton Worldwide’s quarterly revenue was down 61.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.05 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on HLT. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $92.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Bank of America increased their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Hilton Worldwide in a research report on Sunday, December 27th. Argus upgraded Hilton Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Hilton Worldwide currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.30.

Shares of NYSE HLT traded down $4.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $107.22. 56,314 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,621,350. The firm has a market cap of $29.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -95.91, a PEG ratio of 48.03 and a beta of 1.34. Hilton Worldwide has a twelve month low of $44.30 and a twelve month high of $116.73. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $105.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $90.01.

In other news, insider Michael W. Duffy sold 4,210 shares of Hilton Worldwide stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.07, for a total transaction of $467,604.70. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 36,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,054,499.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael W. Duffy sold 6,000 shares of Hilton Worldwide stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.60, for a total value of $663,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 36,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,037,342.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 19.0% during the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 17,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,498,000 after purchasing an additional 2,801 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH increased its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 14,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,242,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 45.2% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 153,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,088,000 after purchasing an additional 47,718 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide during the 2nd quarter worth about $20,911,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide during the 2nd quarter worth about $223,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.65% of the company’s stock.

About Hilton Worldwide

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, owns, leases, manages, develops, and franchises hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Curio Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Motto by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton, Hilton Grand Vacations, and Tempo by Hilton brands.

Recommended Story: Straddles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Hilton Worldwide (HLT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Hilton Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hilton Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.