Switch (ESH) Market Capitalization Achieves $210,535.22

Switch (CURRENCY:ESH) traded down 16.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on January 4th. One Switch token can currently be bought for $0.0174 or 0.00000056 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Switch has traded 0.7% higher against the dollar. Switch has a market cap of $210,535.22 and approximately $98,171.00 worth of Switch was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0697 or 0.00000223 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00004854 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.89 or 0.00034899 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 14.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001412 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Super Zero (SERO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0928 or 0.00000952 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.55 or 0.00021006 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 44% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00002888 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003197 BTC.

Switch Token Profile

ESH is a token. Switch’s total supply is 12,113,793 tokens. The official message board for Switch is medium.com/@switchag . Switch’s official website is www.switch.ag

Switch Token Trading

Switch can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Switch directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Switch should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Switch using one of the exchanges listed above.

