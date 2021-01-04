Loopring (LRC) Price Hits $0.32 on Exchanges

Loopring (CURRENCY:LRC) traded up 41.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on January 4th. During the last week, Loopring has traded 83.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Loopring token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.32 or 0.00001031 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Loopring has a market cap of $388.63 million and $292.86 million worth of Loopring was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Loopring Token Profile

Loopring (LRC) is a token. Its genesis date was August 1st, 2017. Loopring’s total supply is 1,374,513,861 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,208,522,958 tokens. The Reddit community for Loopring is /r/loopringorg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Loopring’s official Twitter account is @loopringorg and its Facebook page is accessible here . Loopring’s official message board is medium.com/loopring-protocol . Loopring’s official website is loopring.org

Buying and Selling Loopring

Loopring can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loopring directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Loopring should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Loopring using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

