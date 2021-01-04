DogeCash 1-Day Volume Tops $11,963.00 (DOGEC)

DogeCash (CURRENCY:DOGEC) traded 19% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on January 4th. One DogeCash coin can currently be bought for $0.0078 or 0.00000025 BTC on exchanges including CryptoBridge and STEX. Over the last seven days, DogeCash has traded 17.8% lower against the US dollar. DogeCash has a market cap of $107,558.94 and approximately $11,963.00 worth of DogeCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

DogeCash Coin Profile

DogeCash (CRYPTO:DOGEC) is a coin. DogeCash’s total supply is 13,801,769 coins. DogeCash’s official Twitter account is @dogecashcoin . DogeCash’s official message board is steemit.com/@dogecash . The official website for DogeCash is dogec.io

DogeCash Coin Trading

DogeCash can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX and CryptoBridge. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DogeCash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DogeCash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DogeCash using one of the exchanges listed above.

