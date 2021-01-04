Banano Market Capitalization Achieves $1.35 Million (BAN)

Banano (CURRENCY:BAN) traded 6.3% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on January 4th. One Banano coin can currently be bought for $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Banano has traded down 11.8% against the US dollar. Banano has a market cap of $1.35 million and approximately $17,405.00 worth of Banano was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003200 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000744 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.23 or 0.00029545 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.62 or 0.00126837 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.32 or 0.00042643 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 43.6% against the dollar and now trades at $81.62 or 0.00261285 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003200 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $164.16 or 0.00525549 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000041 BTC.

KnoxFS (KFX) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.56 or 0.00049800 BTC.

Banano Profile

Banano is a coin. It launched on September 27th, 2016. Banano’s total supply is 2,898,463,657 coins and its circulating supply is 1,184,260,185 coins. Banano’s official Twitter account is @BabesAndNerds and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Banano is banano.cc . Banano’s official message board is medium.com/banano

Buying and Selling Banano

Banano can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Banano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Banano should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Banano using one of the exchanges listed above.

