CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust (NYSE:CORR) vs. CareTrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE) Head to Head Survey

CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust (NYSE:CORR) and CareTrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends and institutional ownership.

Dividends

CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.0%. CareTrust REIT pays an annual dividend of $1.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.7%. CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust pays out 5.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. CareTrust REIT pays out 73.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years and CareTrust REIT has raised its dividend for 5 consecutive years. CareTrust REIT is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

This table compares CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust and CareTrust REIT’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust $85.95 million 1.07 $4.08 million $3.83 1.76 CareTrust REIT $163.40 million 12.59 $46.36 million $1.36 15.80

CareTrust REIT has higher revenue and earnings than CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust. CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than CareTrust REIT, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust has a beta of 1.34, indicating that its share price is 34% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CareTrust REIT has a beta of 1.09, indicating that its share price is 9% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust and CareTrust REIT, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust 1 1 0 0 1.50 CareTrust REIT 0 2 5 1 2.88

CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust currently has a consensus target price of $6.50, suggesting a potential downside of 3.42%. CareTrust REIT has a consensus target price of $22.00, suggesting a potential upside of 2.37%. Given CareTrust REIT’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe CareTrust REIT is more favorable than CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust.

Profitability

This table compares CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust and CareTrust REIT’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust N/A -197.41% -68.57% CareTrust REIT 45.10% 8.74% 5.41%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

51.0% of CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 79.3% of CareTrust REIT shares are held by institutional investors. 0.4% of CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.4% of CareTrust REIT shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

CareTrust REIT beats CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust on 15 of the 18 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust

CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust, Inc. (NYSE: CORR, CORRPrA), is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns critical energy assets, such as pipelines, storage terminals, and transmission and distribution assets. We receive long-term contracted revenue from customers and operators of our assets, including triple-net participating leases and from long term customer contracts.

About CareTrust REIT

CareTrust REIT, Inc. is a self-administered, publicly-traded real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership, acquisition, development and leasing of skilled nursing, seniors housing and other healthcare-related properties. With a nationwide portfolio of long-term net-leased properties, and a growing portfolio of quality operators leasing them, CareTrust REIT is pursuing both external and organic growth opportunities across the United States.

