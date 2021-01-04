Analyzing Nathan’s Famous (NASDAQ:NATH) and Burgerfi International (NASDAQ:BFI)

Nathan’s Famous (NASDAQ:NATH) and Burgerfi International (NASDAQ:BFI) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Nathan’s Famous and Burgerfi International’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nathan’s Famous $103.32 million 2.23 $13.44 million N/A N/A Burgerfi International N/A N/A $1.16 million N/A N/A

Nathan’s Famous has higher revenue and earnings than Burgerfi International.

Profitability

This table compares Nathan’s Famous and Burgerfi International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nathan’s Famous 14.60% -18.63% 11.52% Burgerfi International N/A -2.59% -0.65%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

39.2% of Nathan’s Famous shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.7% of Burgerfi International shares are owned by institutional investors. 31.5% of Nathan’s Famous shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 20.7% of Burgerfi International shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Nathan’s Famous and Burgerfi International, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nathan’s Famous 0 0 0 0 N/A Burgerfi International 0 0 0 0 N/A

Volatility & Risk

Nathan’s Famous has a beta of 0.28, meaning that its share price is 72% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Burgerfi International has a beta of 0.17, meaning that its share price is 83% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Nathan’s Famous beats Burgerfi International on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Nathan’s Famous

Nathan's Famous, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates in the foodservice industry. The company owns and franchises restaurants under the Nathan's Famous brand name, as well as sells products bearing the Nathan's Famous trademarks through various channels of distribution. It also has license agreements for the manufacture, distribution, marketing, and sale of Nathan's Famous branded hot dogs, sausages, and corned beef products in refrigerated consumer packages to be resold through retail channels, such as supermarkets, groceries, mass merchandisers, and club stores; and other Nathan's Famous branded refrigerated meat products in consumer packages to be resold through retail channels. In addition, the company has license agreements to manufacture Nathan's Famous branded hot dog and sausage products in bulk for use in the food service industry; for supplying Nathan's Famous natural casing and skinless hot dogs in bulk for use in the Nathan's Famous restaurant system; to manufacture proprietary spices; to manufacture and sell various products, including mustard, salsa, sauerkraut, and pickles; to produce and sell French fries and onion rings for retail sale; and to manufacture and sell miniature bagel dogs, franks-in-a-blanket, and other hors d'oeuvres through club stores, supermarkets, and other retail food stores. Further, the company sells Nathan's products directly to end users or to various foodservice distributors, as well as provides Arthur Treacher's brand fish fillets. As of March 29, 2020, its restaurant system consisted of four company-owned units in the New York City metropolitan area; and 216 franchised units in 21 states and nine foreign countries. Nathan's Famous, Inc. was founded in 1916 and is based in Jericho, New York.

About Burgerfi International

As of December 17, 2020, operates as a subsidiary of Opes Acquisition Corp.

