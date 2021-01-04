Basic Attention Token Price Reaches $0.21 on Exchanges (BAT)

Basic Attention Token (CURRENCY:BAT) traded down 1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on January 4th. One Basic Attention Token token can now be purchased for $0.21 or 0.00000676 BTC on major exchanges. Basic Attention Token has a market cap of $315.12 million and $207.78 million worth of Basic Attention Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Basic Attention Token has traded 1.7% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.32 or 0.00042643 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00006071 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0630 or 0.00000202 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003205 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $100.60 or 0.00322061 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.01 or 0.00032041 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003201 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.74 or 0.00015169 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.22 or 0.00023119 BTC.

Basic Attention Token is a token. Its genesis date was May 29th, 2017. Basic Attention Token’s total supply is 1,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,493,080,869 tokens. The Reddit community for Basic Attention Token is /r/BATProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Basic Attention Token’s official website is basicattentiontoken.org . Basic Attention Token’s official Twitter account is @AttentionToken and its Facebook page is accessible here

