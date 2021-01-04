Zacks: Analysts Expect Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) Will Announce Earnings of $1.44 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) will post earnings per share of $1.44 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Microchip Technology’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.41 to $1.48. Microchip Technology posted earnings of $1.32 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.1%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Microchip Technology will report full-year earnings of $6.25 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.62 to $6.37. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $7.07 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.29 to $7.45. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Microchip Technology.

Get Microchip Technology alerts:

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The semiconductor company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 11.62% and a return on equity of 25.02%. Microchip Technology’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.43 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on MCHP shares. Smith Barney Citigroup cut Microchip Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Microchip Technology from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Microchip Technology from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Microchip Technology from $133.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded Microchip Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $128.00 to $134.00 in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $129.84.

In other news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 1,533 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.70, for a total transaction of $200,363.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Richard J. Simoncic sold 2,269 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.70, for a total value of $296,558.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 16,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,206,869.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,206 shares of company stock worth $928,698 over the last quarter. Insiders own 2.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MCHP. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Microchip Technology during the third quarter valued at approximately $589,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Microchip Technology during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. HM Payson & Co. grew its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 86.9% during the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 398 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. Finally, Price Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 851.9% during the 3rd quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 514 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Microchip Technology stock traded down $0.94 on Monday, hitting $137.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 36,747 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,897,868. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $135.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $113.45. Microchip Technology has a 52-week low of $53.15 and a 52-week high of $145.34. The company has a market capitalization of $35.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

Microchip Technology Company Profile

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose and specialized 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit microprocessors; and microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communication, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, and wired and wireless connectivity applications.

See Also: What member countries make up the G-20?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Microchip Technology (MCHP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Microchip Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microchip Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.