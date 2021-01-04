Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $185.25 Million

Equities analysts expect Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA) to announce sales of $185.25 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Healthcare Trust of America’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $187.38 million and the lowest is $183.20 million. Healthcare Trust of America reported sales of $176.31 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.1%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, February 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Healthcare Trust of America will report full year sales of $736.55 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $729.69 million to $745.21 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $765.78 million, with estimates ranging from $731.20 million to $801.13 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Healthcare Trust of America.

Get Healthcare Trust of America alerts:

Healthcare Trust of America (NYSE:HTA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $187.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $183.00 million. Healthcare Trust of America had a return on equity of 1.84% and a net margin of 4.67%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.42 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on HTA shares. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded Healthcare Trust of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Healthcare Trust of America from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Healthcare Trust of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Healthcare Trust of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Healthcare Trust of America has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.11.

Shares of HTA stock traded down $1.23 on Wednesday, hitting $26.31. 34,588 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,894,031. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.75 billion, a PE ratio of 183.60 and a beta of 0.56. Healthcare Trust of America has a one year low of $20.61 and a one year high of $34.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $26.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.39.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 5th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 4th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.87%. Healthcare Trust of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.05%.

In related news, EVP Amanda Houghton sold 32,507 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.80, for a total transaction of $903,694.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 91,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,536,583.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Healthcare Trust of America by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,838,296 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $817,831,000 after buying an additional 620,432 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Healthcare Trust of America by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,470,106 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $428,222,000 after buying an additional 149,572 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Healthcare Trust of America by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,745,405 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $383,380,000 after purchasing an additional 346,542 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in Healthcare Trust of America by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,187,830 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $376,262,000 after purchasing an additional 1,439,572 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Healthcare Trust of America by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,524,311 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $169,631,000 after purchasing an additional 57,368 shares during the period. 92.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Healthcare Trust of America

Healthcare Trust of America, Inc (NYSE: HTA) is the largest dedicated owner and operator of MOBs in the United States, comprising approximately 25.1 million square feet of GLA, with $7.4 billion invested primarily in MOBs. HTA provides real estate infrastructure for the integrated delivery of healthcare services in highly-desirable locations.

See Also: What is the Nikkei 225 index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Healthcare Trust of America (HTA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Healthcare Trust of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthcare Trust of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.