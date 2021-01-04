Zacks: Brokerages Expect MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $368.65 Million

Analysts expect MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO) to post sales of $368.65 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for MarineMax’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $361.24 million and the highest estimate coming in at $384.20 million. MarineMax reported sales of $304.17 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21.2%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, January 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MarineMax will report full year sales of $1.84 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.83 billion to $1.86 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.91 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.87 billion to $1.93 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover MarineMax.

Get MarineMax alerts:

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The specialty retailer reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.78. The business had revenue of $398.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $347.53 million. MarineMax had a net margin of 4.94% and a return on equity of 18.47%. MarineMax’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.38 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on HZO. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of MarineMax in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub lowered shares of MarineMax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective on shares of MarineMax in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. ValuEngine lowered shares of MarineMax from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of MarineMax from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. MarineMax presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.33.

Shares of HZO traded down $0.39 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $34.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,565 shares, compared to its average volume of 345,268. The stock has a market cap of $764.78 million, a PE ratio of 10.47 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. MarineMax has a 52 week low of $7.24 and a 52 week high of $39.96. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $33.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.72.

In other news, Chairman William H. Mcgill, Jr. sold 25,888 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.40, for a total value of $890,547.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Michael H. Mclamb sold 3,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.06, for a total transaction of $148,434.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 93,183 shares of company stock worth $3,308,832 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in MarineMax in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,601,000. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of MarineMax during the third quarter valued at approximately $745,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in MarineMax by 187.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 114,030 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,927,000 after buying an additional 74,407 shares during the last quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of MarineMax during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,011,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of MarineMax in the 2nd quarter worth $313,000.

MarineMax Company Profile

MarineMax, Inc operates as a recreational boat and yacht retailer in the United States. The company sells new and used recreational boats, including pleasure boats, boats, and sport cruisers; mega-yachts, sport yachts, and other yachts; fishing boats; motor and convertible yachts; pontoon boats; fishing boats; ski boats; and jet boats.

Read More: Moving Average – How it Helps Investors in Stock Selection

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on MarineMax (HZO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for MarineMax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MarineMax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.