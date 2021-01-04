$1.54 Billion in Sales Expected for BEST Inc. (NYSE:BEST) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect BEST Inc. (NYSE:BEST) to post sales of $1.54 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for BEST’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.52 billion and the highest is $1.57 billion. BEST posted sales of $1.55 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 0.6%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, March 11th.

On average, analysts expect that BEST will report full year sales of $4.84 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.74 billion to $4.90 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $5.46 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.26 billion to $5.67 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover BEST.

BEST (NYSE:BEST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 18th. The company reported ($1.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($1.47). BEST had a negative net margin of 4.06% and a negative return on equity of 44.10%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BEST. The Goldman Sachs Group cut BEST from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $4.80 to $3.50 in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered BEST from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of BEST from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.75.

BEST stock traded down $0.12 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.92. The company had a trading volume of 164,659 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,180,430. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.63 and a 200-day moving average of $3.50. The stock has a market cap of $753.62 million, a PE ratio of -3.84 and a beta of 0.79. BEST has a one year low of $1.98 and a one year high of $6.54.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in BEST by 262.0% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,592,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,815,000 after acquiring an additional 1,152,477 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of BEST by 69.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,723,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,657,000 after buying an additional 1,114,775 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in BEST by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,724,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,175,000 after purchasing an additional 643,961 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in shares of BEST by 6,236.0% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 316,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,356,000 after buying an additional 311,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of BEST during the third quarter valued at approximately $735,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.65% of the company’s stock.

BEST Company Profile

BEST Inc operates as a smart supply chain service provider in the People's Republic of China. Its proprietary technology platform enables its ecosystem participants to operate their businesses through various SaaS-based applications. The company applies its technologies to a range of applications, such as network and route optimization, swap bodies, sorting line automation, smart warehouses, and store management.

