FOAM Trading 16.4% Lower This Week (FOAM)

FOAM (CURRENCY:FOAM) traded 2.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on January 4th. During the last seven days, FOAM has traded 16.4% lower against the US dollar. One FOAM token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0190 or 0.00000061 BTC on major exchanges including IDEX and Poloniex. FOAM has a market capitalization of $5.85 million and $12,737.00 worth of FOAM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003228 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000743 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.14 or 0.00029511 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $39.06 or 0.00126153 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 40.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $80.47 or 0.00259876 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $164.48 or 0.00531172 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $88.33 or 0.00285239 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 12.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.92 or 0.00019123 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.76 or 0.00050879 BTC.

FOAM Profile

FOAM’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 307,477,096 tokens. FOAM’s official message board is blog.foam.space . FOAM’s official Twitter account is @foamspace and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for FOAM is /r/foamprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for FOAM is www.foam.space

Buying and Selling FOAM

FOAM can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Poloniex and IDEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FOAM directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FOAM should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy FOAM using one of the exchanges listed above.

