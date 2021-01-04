Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $787.21 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG) to post sales of $787.21 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Harley-Davidson’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $812.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $701.50 million. Harley-Davidson reported sales of $874.10 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 9.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, January 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Harley-Davidson will report full-year sales of $3.52 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.43 billion to $3.55 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $4.26 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.17 billion to $4.37 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Harley-Davidson.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.77. The company had revenue of $964.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $853.71 million. Harley-Davidson had a return on equity of 12.61% and a net margin of 2.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Harley-Davidson from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Argus raised their price target on shares of Harley-Davidson from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Harley-Davidson in a report on Monday, November 30th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Harley-Davidson from $37.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of Harley-Davidson in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.57.

NYSE HOG traded down $0.63 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $36.07. 35,476 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,283,636. The stock has a market cap of $5.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.97, a P/E/G ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.01. Harley-Davidson has a one year low of $14.31 and a one year high of $41.82.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 18th. Investors of record on Friday, December 4th were given a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.22%. Harley-Davidson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.38%.

In other Harley-Davidson news, CFO John A. Olin sold 92,002 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.45, for a total value of $3,169,468.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 78,502 shares in the company, valued at $2,704,393.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HOG. Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Harley-Davidson by 7,047.8% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 137,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,269,000 after buying an additional 135,600 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Harley-Davidson by 10.3% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 34,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $845,000 after acquiring an additional 3,213 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Harley-Davidson by 162.4% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 937,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,289,000 after acquiring an additional 580,423 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co increased its holdings in Harley-Davidson by 88.1% in the 3rd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 78,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,919,000 after acquiring an additional 36,630 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Harley-Davidson in the 3rd quarter worth $2,147,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.31% of the company’s stock.

Harley-Davidson Company Profile

Harley-Davidson, Inc manufactures and sells custom, cruiser, and touring motorcycles. The company operates in two segments, Motorcycles and Related Products and Financial Services. The Motorcycles and Related Products segment designs, manufactures, and sells on-road Harley-Davidson motorcycles, including cruiser, touring, standard, sportbike, and dual models, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, general merchandise, and related services.

