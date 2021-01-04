$294.95 Million in Sales Expected for Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL) will announce sales of $294.95 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Hexcel’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $286.90 million and the highest is $309.80 million. Hexcel posted sales of $564.30 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 47.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, February 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Hexcel will report full-year sales of $1.50 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.49 billion to $1.52 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $1.39 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.32 billion to $1.45 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Hexcel.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The aerospace company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.36). Hexcel had a return on equity of 7.52% and a net margin of 7.02%. The company had revenue of $286.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $359.43 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.90 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 49.9% on a year-over-year basis.

HXL has been the topic of several recent research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Hexcel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on shares of Hexcel from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. CSFB cut shares of Hexcel from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $47.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, October 9th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Hexcel from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $40.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Hexcel from $47.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Hexcel currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.52.

Hexcel stock traded down $2.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $46.38. 9,513 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,347,158. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 3.28. Hexcel has a 12 month low of $24.54 and a 12 month high of $80.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $50.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.26. The company has a market cap of $3.87 billion, a PE ratio of 32.71, a P/E/G ratio of 23.55 and a beta of 1.51.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in Hexcel by 1.0% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 68,518 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,299,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Hexcel in the third quarter valued at approximately $218,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Hexcel by 4.2% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 196,553 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $6,594,000 after purchasing an additional 7,988 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in Hexcel in the third quarter valued at approximately $832,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Hexcel in the third quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.28% of the company’s stock.

Hexcel Company Profile

Hexcel Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets structural materials for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial markets. It operates in two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products. The Composite Materials segment manufactures and markets carbon fibers, fabrics and specialty reinforcements, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, structural adhesives, honeycomb, molding compounds, tooling materials, polyurethane systems, and laminates that are used in military and commercial aircraft, wind turbine blades, recreational products, and other industrial applications, as well as in automotive, marine, and trains.

