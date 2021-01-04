Dimecoin (DIME) Price Hits $0.0000

Dimecoin (CURRENCY:DIME) traded down 6.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on January 4th. Dimecoin has a market cap of $1.48 million and approximately $4.00 worth of Dimecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Dimecoin has traded up 14.4% against the dollar. One Dimecoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dimecoin Profile

Dimecoin (CRYPTO:DIME) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 23rd, 2013. Dimecoin’s total supply is 555,998,059,584 coins and its circulating supply is 478,333,438,962 coins. The Reddit community for Dimecoin is /r/dimecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Dimecoin’s official Twitter account is @dimecoin_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . Dimecoin’s official website is www.dimecoinnetwork.com

Buying and Selling Dimecoin

Dimecoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dimecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dimecoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dimecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

