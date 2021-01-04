Penta Market Capitalization Reaches $828,215.92 (PNT)

Penta (CURRENCY:PNT) traded down 2.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on January 4th. Penta has a market cap of $828,215.92 and approximately $175,325.00 worth of Penta was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Penta token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges including HADAX, HitBTC, Bit-Z and BCEX. In the last week, Penta has traded down 98.7% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003228 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000743 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.14 or 0.00029511 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.06 or 0.00126153 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 40.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $80.47 or 0.00259876 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $164.48 or 0.00531172 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $88.33 or 0.00285239 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.92 or 0.00019123 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.76 or 0.00050879 BTC.

About Penta

Penta launched on January 1st, 2018. Penta’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 21,014,319,521 tokens. The official website for Penta is www.penta.global . Penta’s official Twitter account is @Penta_GF

Buying and Selling Penta

Penta can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BCEX, HitBTC, HADAX, LBank and Bit-Z. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Penta directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Penta should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Penta using one of the exchanges listed above.

