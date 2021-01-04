Dynamic (DYN) Market Cap Hits $8.67 Million

Dynamic (CURRENCY:DYN) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on January 4th. One Dynamic coin can now be bought for $0.57 or 0.00001837 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Dynamic has traded down 0.2% against the US dollar. Dynamic has a total market cap of $8.67 million and $71,762.00 worth of Dynamic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30,965.85 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $999.93 or 0.03229147 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $148.49 or 0.00479530 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $395.08 or 0.01275871 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $131.69 or 0.00425268 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00004355 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 19.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.75 or 0.00021782 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $58.34 or 0.00188398 BTC.

DigiByte (DGB) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0271 or 0.00000087 BTC.

About Dynamic

Dynamic is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Argon2 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 18th, 2017. Dynamic’s total supply is 15,236,075 coins. Dynamic’s official Twitter account is @dualitychain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Dynamic is duality.solutions

Buying and Selling Dynamic

Dynamic can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dynamic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dynamic should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dynamic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

