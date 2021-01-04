OpenDAO Price Tops $0.18 (OPEN)

OpenDAO (CURRENCY:OPEN) traded 2.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on January 4th. One OpenDAO token can currently be bought for approximately $0.18 or 0.00000580 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. OpenDAO has a market cap of $652,502.59 and $383,926.00 worth of OpenDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, OpenDAO has traded down 13.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.18 or 0.00042558 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 13.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00006102 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0628 or 0.00000203 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003233 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $98.83 or 0.00319164 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.98 or 0.00032214 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003229 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.74 or 0.00015300 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.13 or 0.00023041 BTC.

OpenDAO Token Profile

OpenDAO (OPEN) is a token. OpenDAO’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,630,939 tokens. The official website for OpenDAO is opendao.io . OpenDAO’s official Twitter account is @OpenPlatform

Buying and Selling OpenDAO

OpenDAO can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OpenDAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OpenDAO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy OpenDAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

