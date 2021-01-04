VIDY (VIDY) Achieves Market Capitalization of $9.15 Million

VIDY (CURRENCY:VIDY) traded down 8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on January 4th. One VIDY token can now be purchased for about $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including MXC, Gate.io, Bithumb Global and Hotbit. VIDY has a total market cap of $9.15 million and $967,271.00 worth of VIDY was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, VIDY has traded 3.3% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get VIDY alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.18 or 0.00042558 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00006102 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0628 or 0.00000203 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003233 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $98.83 or 0.00319164 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.98 or 0.00032214 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003229 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.74 or 0.00015300 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.13 or 0.00023041 BTC.

About VIDY

VIDY (CRYPTO:VIDY) is a token. Its launch date was July 5th, 2018. VIDY’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,067,936,682 tokens. VIDY’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for VIDY is vidy.com . VIDY’s official message board is medium.com/@vidycoin . The Reddit community for VIDY is /r/Vidy and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

VIDY Token Trading

VIDY can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bithumb Global, MXC, Gate.io and Hotbit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VIDY directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VIDY should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase VIDY using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “VIDYUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for VIDY Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for VIDY and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.