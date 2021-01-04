H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $527.50 Million

Wall Street analysts expect H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB) to post sales of $527.50 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for H&R Block’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $528.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $527.00 million. H&R Block posted sales of $519.21 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, March 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that H&R Block will report full-year sales of $3.55 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.52 billion to $3.59 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $3.18 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.12 billion to $3.24 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for H&R Block.

Get H&R Block alerts:

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 7th. The company reported ($1.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.94) by ($0.15). H&R Block had a negative return on equity of 379.12% and a net margin of 6.38%. The firm had revenue of $176.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $163.75 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.85) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HRB. ValuEngine upgraded shares of H&R Block from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. BidaskClub lowered shares of H&R Block from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.50.

Shares of H&R Block stock traded down $0.32 on Wednesday, reaching $15.54. 76,401 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,629,768. H&R Block has a 1-year low of $11.29 and a 1-year high of $25.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 3.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.84. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $17.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a PE ratio of 15.70, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 0.75.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 7th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.69%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 4th. H&R Block’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 123.81%.

In other H&R Block news, CEO Jeffrey J. Jones II purchased 3,310 shares of H&R Block stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.05 per share, with a total value of $49,815.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 346,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,208,759.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.74% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of H&R Block during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its stake in shares of H&R Block by 3,915.0% during the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 2,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 2,349 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in shares of H&R Block by 25.0% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in shares of H&R Block during the third quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of H&R Block by 60.5% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 10,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 3,903 shares during the period. 85.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

H&R Block Company Profile

H&R Block, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides assisted income tax return preparation, do-it-yourself (DIY) tax, and virtual tax preparation services and products to the general public primarily in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or by franchisees.

Recommended Story: What’s a Black Swan?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on H&R Block (HRB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for H&R Block Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for H&R Block and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.